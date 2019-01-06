Theresa May Has No Plan B, And It's Negligent: Tom Watson

Tom Watson hits out at Theresa May for not having a 'plan B' to her Brexit deal, calling it negligent.

The deputy Labour leader said that the Prime Minister has just three options remaining, as she struggles to gain support for her Brexit deal.

Speaking on LBC, Tom Watson said: "I think it's negligent that Theresa May hasn't got a plan B.

"I think she needs to come to parliament this week and tell us that if her vote isn't carried through, what are her options?"

Tom Watson says Theresa May is "negligent" for not having a plan B. Picture: LBC / PA

"I think she's only got three big options.

"She either resigns and lets someone else renegotiate, she calls a people's vote, or she calls a general election."

