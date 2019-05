Tory Leadership Hopeful Esther McVey Hosts LBC Show: Watch Now

Esther McVey is making her LBC debut this evening on the day that Theresa May resigned.

The former Work and Pensions Secretary is standing in for Jacob Rees-Mogg from 6pm tonight.

Ms McVey has revealed she will stand in the Conservative leadership election. So what do you want to ask her?

Come back at 6pm to watch The Esther McVey show live.