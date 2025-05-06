Turn left or turn right? What should Starmer do now? LBC callers have their say

Turn left or turn right? How should Keir Starmer react to a bruising set of local elections?

By LBC

After a bruising set of local elections, Keir Starmer has promised to deliver 'further and faster.' But would a change in direction, rather than velocity, be a more prudent move?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Brand hears from LBC callers across the country. Should the Prime Minister stay the course? Or steer to the right and emulate Reform, or steer left and play to their base to suffocate the Greens?