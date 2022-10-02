Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding

2 October 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 2 October 2022, 12:12

By Abbie Reynolds

This caller clashed with Sangita Myska over how children can be shielded from the dangers of the internet, and holds parents fully responsible for protecting their children from harmful online content.

Molly Russell’s inquest reached a concluding point yesterday, nearly five years after the 14-year-old from Harrow in North-West London ended her own life.

The Coroner shared findings that the schoolgirl had accessed online content that promoted self-harm, and that such content should never have been accessible to her.

Miss Russell’s father has plead for measures to be implemented for children’s experiences of the online world to become safer.

The Prince of Wales joined Mr Russell in making a plea for better safeguarding.

In an exchange with Sangita, caller Andrew expressed his belief that parents hold full responsibility for the online safety of their children.

“Parents should provide a decent framework for their children to understand what they should and shouldn’t be looking at,” said Andrew.

“That means that some children will fall into the wayside, and some children will suffer, but it’s life isn’t it.”

Andrew justified his comments by arguing that harmful online content is unavoidable, and that because the internet can be simple to use, children can learn how to bypass problematic material.

“You can’t hide this stuff from children,” said Andrew. “It’s easy to create, it’ll take only about 10 minutes [to set up a self-harm page online].”

Sangita took a stand against Andrew’s perspective, questioning whether it’s realistic to expect parents to know exactly what their children are doing online.

She then said that she’s interviewed Silicon Valley whistleblowers who revealed that tech firms manipulate algorithms to increase the spread of their content.

READ MORE: Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

9 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

9 months ago

Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

9 months ago

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

9 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

9 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills
The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s "learned" from Budget turmoil but insists "status quo" is not an option
Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

Eco protester sparks fury by pouring human excrement on memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan