Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari asked Rachel Johnson if her brother has "Margaret Thatcher's balls".

Watch this week's episode of The Agenda in full here.

As the country faces rail strikes, Nick asked Rachel: "Does Boris Johnson have Margaret Thatcher's balls?"

He asked the Rachel question, having said in a monologue that strikes "helped make Margaret Thatcher and cast her I'ron Lady' image" and asking if the Prime Minister possesses "the same iron will".

In response, Rachel said: "I do think it isn't as similar to the 1970s as David Lammy says.

"I know Kate Bush is number one. Her first single [was] 1978. So it does feel as if everything is like we're revolving. It's like a repeat history is repeating.

"But the situation is different. There were 12.5million people in unions then. They were much more powerful.

"Margaret Thatcher got a huge amount of public credit for breaking union power and as it were unleashing the power of the economy,

"I just don't think that there is that chance now, because we're not a unionised country in the same way.

"What I do think is that, you know, it's a PR war at the moment. And, you know, this is why the Tories are trying to pin industrial unrest on what happened to Labour in between 1974 and 1979."

