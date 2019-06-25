Boris Johnson To Be Grilled By LBC Listeners This Morning: Watch From 9.30am

25 June 2019, 06:11

Boris Johnson is live on LBC
Boris Johnson is live on LBC. Picture: PA / LBC

This is your first chance to grill Boris Johnson - the favourite to be the next Prime Minister.

With the Conservative Leadership contest down to two parties, the frontrunner will take your calls.

On Tuesday from 9:30am on LBC, Boris Johnson will face a grilling from Nick Ferrari and LBC listeners.

Why has he refused to face the media during the campaign so far? Will he reveal what actually happened in his home on Thursday evening? How does he plan to take the UK out of the EU?

Whatever you want to ask him, this is your chance.

Get involved in the debate by calling Boris on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850 or tweet @LBC using #AskBoris.

