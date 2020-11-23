Call the Cabinet with Grant Shapps | watch LIVE

23 November 2020, 10:35

Call the Cabinet with Grant Shapps | watch LIVE
Call the Cabinet with Grant Shapps | watch LIVE. Picture: LBC

Call the Cabinet with Grant Shapps is live Tuesday 24th November at 9am and you can watch it here.

Call the Cabinet gives LBC listeners the chance to regularly put their questions directly to a senior member of the Cabinet, live on national radio.

Previously, Health Secretary Matt Hancock faced the wrath of LBC listeners, where he warned the public of the potential of spreading Covid-19 and urged the UK to return to Covid-secure workplaces.

Call the Cabinet with Grant Shapps is live on Tuesday morning from 9am and you can watch the action live from the LBC studio on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

