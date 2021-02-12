Watch AGAIN: Call the Cabinet with Priti Patel

12 February 2021, 08:55 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 09:48

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari was joined by Home Secretary Priti Patel for Call the Cabinet at 9am and you can watch it back here.

Call the Cabinet gives LBC listeners the chance to regularly put their questions directly to a senior member of the Cabinet, live on national radio.

The Home Secretary was challenged over officers being prioritised in the vaccine queue, the BLM protests and the ability of Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Watch: Home Secretary Priti Patel: I don't agree with taking the knee

You can watch Call the Cabinet from the LBC studio on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

