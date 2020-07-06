Keir Starmer tells Prince Andrew to co-operate with FBI over Epstein investigation

By Adrian Sherling

Sir Keir Starmer says Prince Andrew should co-operate with the authorities over the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI last week and charged with a number of offences after being accused of assisting Epstein's abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage.

The FBI are keen to speak to Prince Andrew, who has been photographed with both Epstein and Maxwell, but authorities say he hasn't been co-operating.

Speaking on Call Keir on LBC, the Labour leader says Prince Andrew needs to help the FBI.

Nick Ferrari asked him his thoughts on the matter as a former Director of Public Prosecutions and he responded: "The American authorities do approach the British authorities all the time. It happened throughout my five-year term as Director of Public Prosecutions and we always co-operated."

Keir Starmer says Prince Andrew should co-operate with the FBI. Picture: Getty / LBC

When asked if Prince Andrew should co-operate, Sir Keir insisted: "Of course he should co-operate with the US.

"He will have to justify his own actions, but it doesn't matter who you are, you co-operate with the law enforcement authorities when they require you to do so."

