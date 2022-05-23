Cross Question 23/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

23 May 2022, 13:47

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Luciana Berger - Former Labour Shadow Minister and a former Change UK and Lib Dem MP - now Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance

Tom Pursglove - Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration & Conservative MP for Corby

Eshaan Akhbar - Comedian and podcaster

Martha Gill - Journalist and commentator, who writes about politics and culture

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

