Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

24 May 2022, 13:37

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Andrea Leadsom - Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and former Cabinet minister

Darren Jones - Chair of the Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Select Committee and Labour MP for Bristol North West

Joe Harris - Vice Chair of the Local Government Association and Liberal Democrat Leader of Cotswold District Council 

John Stevens - Daily Mail Deputy Political Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

