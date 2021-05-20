LBC’s Cross Question with Iain Dale extended to three nights a week!

20 May 2021, 17:45 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 18:09

Cross Question with Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

LBC listeners have had their requests answered! Join Cross Question with Iain Dale on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting from next week.

Cross Question with Iain Dale – LBC’s hugely popular Wednesday night political debate programme – is being extended to three nights a week, Monday to Wednesday, 8pm to 9pm, from 24th May.

A panel of senior politicians and commentators will answer your questions on the biggest issues of the day.

Cross Question puts listeners centre stage, as they question a panel of politicians and commentators on the big issues of the week. The programme is available on radio and on video, streamed in HD on Global Player, lbc.co.uk and LBC’s social media channels.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Guests lined up for the new programmes include Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, Labour MPs Rebecca Long-Bailey and Diane Abbott and columnists Polly Toynbee and Simon Heffer.

Launched in 2018, previous guests on the Cross Question panel have included MPs Jeremy Corbyn, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry, as well as Nicky Morgan, David Gauke, former newspaper editor-now-broadcaster Lionel Barber and campaigner Nimco Ali.

LBC presenter and Cross Question host Iain Dale said: “There’s a huge appetite for informed and calm political debate in this country, so I’m delighted that Cross Question is now going three nights a week. While our guests may disagree with each other, it’s done in a polite manner. We’re fed up with confected rows, so our guests have managed to find areas of agreement, as well as having passionate arguments. We have booked some fantastic guests over the next few weeks, but it’s our callers who are the key to the success of Cross Question, and they will remain at the centre of the show, as they put their questions to our panels.”

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast Monday to Wednesday, 8pm to 9pm (from 24th May) on LBC, available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

