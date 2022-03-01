Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

1 March 2022, 15:03

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Bill Esterson - Shadow Business & Industry minister and Labour MP for Sefton Central

Dr Andrew Murrison - Conservative MP and a former minister

Jo Phillips - Political journalist and writer

Benedict Spence - Journalist and political commentator, who has regularly written for The Telegraph, The Independent, The Spectator, City AM and elsewhere

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

