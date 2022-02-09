Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

9 February 2022, 15:51

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, who held various roles in Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet

Lord Daniel Moylan, Conservative peer and former adviser to Boris Johnson while he was Mayor of London

Olivia Utley, Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph

Polly Toynbee, Guardian Columnist and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

