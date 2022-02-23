Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE
23 February 2022, 15:44
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow International Trade Secretary and Labour MP for Torfaen
Mark Harper - Conservative MP for Forest of Dean and Chair of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs
Lord Peter Ricketts - Crossbench peer, former National Security Adviser for the UK Government and UK Ambassador to France
Baroness Susan Kramer - Lib Dem peer
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.