Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

23 February 2022, 15:44

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Shadow International Trade Secretary and Labour MP for Torfaen

Mark Harper - Conservative MP for Forest of Dean and Chair of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs

Lord Peter Ricketts - Crossbench peer, former National Security Adviser for the UK Government and UK Ambassador to France

Baroness Susan Kramer - Lib Dem peer

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

