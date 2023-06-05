Cross Question with Ali Miraj 05/06 | Watch Again

5 June 2023, 21:15

05/06 Cross Question

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Sir Robert Goodwill – Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, and Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee
  • Justin Madders – Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston
  • Zoë Grünewald – Political Reporter of The New Statesman
  • Ryan Shorthouse – Founder and Chief Executive of the think tank Bright Blue and a former Policy Advisor of the Conservative Party

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

