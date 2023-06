Cross Question with Ali Miraj 06/06 | Watch Again

06/06 Cross Question

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

David Simmonds – Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Alex Phillips – Policy Advisor for Reform UK and former Brexit Party MEP

Rachel Shabi – journalist and author

