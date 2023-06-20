Cross Question with Ali Miraj 19/06 | Watch Again

20 June 2023, 14:43

Cross Question 19/06/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Emma Best – Deputy Leader of the City Hall Conservatives
  • Ali Milani – Labour Party Councillor
  • Jonathan Lis – journalist and political commentator
  • Mahyar Tousi – political YouTuber

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

