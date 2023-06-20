Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 19/06 | Watch Again
20 June 2023, 14:43
Cross Question 19/06/23
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Emma Best – Deputy Leader of the City Hall Conservatives
- Ali Milani – Labour Party Councillor
- Jonathan Lis – journalist and political commentator
- Mahyar Tousi – political YouTuber
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.