Cross Question with Ali Miraj 21/06 | Watch Again

21 June 2023, 23:08

21/06 Cross Question

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Jonathan Gullis - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North - and a former secondary school teacher
  • Mandu Reid - Leader of the Women's Equality Party
  • Parmjit Dhanda - Former Labour MP and minister in the Blair and Brown governments - who is now executive director of the Back Heathrow campaign to support the airport's expansion
  • Jo-Anne Nadler - Political commentator and author

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

