Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Ali Miraj 21/06 | Watch Again
21 June 2023, 23:08
21/06 Cross Question
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Ali Miraj was joined by:
- Jonathan Gullis - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North - and a former secondary school teacher
- Mandu Reid - Leader of the Women's Equality Party
- Parmjit Dhanda - Former Labour MP and minister in the Blair and Brown governments - who is now executive director of the Back Heathrow campaign to support the airport's expansion
- Jo-Anne Nadler - Political commentator and author
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.