Cross Question with Ali Miraj 28/06 | Watch Again

28 June 2023, 21:32

Cross Question 28/06

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Baroness (Nicky) Morgan – Conservative peer and former Secretary of State for Education, and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • Jim McMahon - Shadow Environment Secretary & Labour MP for Oldham West
  • Andrew Fisher – former Executive Director of Policy for the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn
  • Peter Hitchens – Mail on Sunday columnist, broadcaster and author

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

