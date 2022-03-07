Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

7 March 2022, 14:47

You can watch Monday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Alexander Stafford - Conservative MP for Rother Valley

Khalid Mahmood - Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Bar

Tim Stanley - Historian and Telegraph columnist

Polly Mackenzie - Chief Executive of the Demos think tank - and a former special adviser to Nick Clegg

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson, and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Boris says Putin has 'underestimated' the West as he unveils further £175m aid for Ukraine
The baby died after being mauled by a dog at Ostler's Plantation in Lincolnshire

Three-month-old baby girl dies after dog attack in woodland in Lincolnshire
Thousands of people have been arrested in anti-war protests in Russia.

Furious Russian mothers accuse Kremlin of using sons as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine war
Ukraine has retaken a city and airport as it took the fight back to the Russian forces

Ukraine fightback: City and airport retaken with 'heavy losses' for Putin's forces
The Queen met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person engagement since catching Covid.

Queen holds first in-person engagement since catching Covid

TikTok and Netflix have been forced to suspend operations in Russia as a result of new laws

Netflix and TikTok restrict operations in Russia over new law that bans negative war coverage
The Home Office has come under fire for the small amount of visas that have been issued to Ukrainian refugees

Boris admits not knowing if Home Office figure of 50 visas for Ukraine refugees is right
The Russian commander said he feels "shame" about his country's invasion of Ukraine

Captured Russian commander says he's 'ashamed' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees
James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees