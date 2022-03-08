Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

8 March 2022, 14:45

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Charlotte Pickles - Director at the Reform think tank, and a former adviser to Iain Duncan Smith when he was Work and Pensions Secretary

Wera Hobhouse - Lib Dem MP for Bath, who speaks for the party

Bob Seely - Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight and a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee - who has written regularly on Russian warfare

Larry Lamb - Actor, author and broadcaster

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

