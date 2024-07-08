Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/07 | Watch again

8 July 2024, 21:38

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of The Spectator.
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West - who is the party's spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, Women and Equalities and Scotland.
  • George Freeman - Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk - who is a former Science Minister.
  • Paul Mason - Journalist, broadcaster and author.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

