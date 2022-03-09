Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

9 March 2022, 16:29

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Christine Jardine -Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, who is the party's Treasury Spokesperson

Michael Crick - Political Journalist, who now writes for Mail+, and author of new book 'One Party After Another: The Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage'

Alicia Kearns Conservative MP for Rutland and Merton, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Security Strategy Committee

Afua Adom - Broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

