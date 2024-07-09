Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/07 | Watch again
9 July 2024, 21:15
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/07 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Rachael Maskell - Labour MP for York Central Baroness
- Pauline Neville-Jones - Conservative peer and former chair of the British Joint Intelligence Committee
- Paul Nowak - General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC)
- Justine Greening - Former Conservative Education Secretary
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.