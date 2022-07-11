Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

11 July 2022, 15:15

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Henry Hill - Deputy Editor of Conservative Home

Flick Drummond - Conservative MP for Meon Valley and previously Conservative MP for Portsmouth South (2015-2017)

Liz Saville Roberts - Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader and Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Steve Reed - Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Croydon North

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.

