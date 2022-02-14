Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

14 February 2022, 15:10

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

Oli Dugmore - Head of News & Politics at JOE.co.uk

Vicky Pryce - Economist

Paul Connew - Media commentator and former editor of the Sunday Mirror (and former Deputy Editor of the Daily Mirror)

Mark Littlewood - Director General at the Institute for Economic Affairs

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.

