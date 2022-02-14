Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
14 February 2022, 15:10
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
Oli Dugmore - Head of News & Politics at JOE.co.uk
Vicky Pryce - Economist
Paul Connew - Media commentator and former editor of the Sunday Mirror (and former Deputy Editor of the Daily Mirror)
Mark Littlewood - Director General at the Institute for Economic Affairs
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Global Player.