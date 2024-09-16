Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/09 | Watch Again

16 September 2024, 21:36

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/09 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North
  • Paul Scully - Former Conservative MP
  • Alison Phillips - Former editor of the Daily Mirror
  • Steve Rigby - Businessman who is co-chief executive of the Rigby Group

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

