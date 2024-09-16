Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/09 | Watch Again
16 September 2024, 21:36
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/09 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North
- Paul Scully - Former Conservative MP
- Alison Phillips - Former editor of the Daily Mirror
- Steve Rigby - Businessman who is co-chief executive of the Rigby Group
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.