Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07/24 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Satvir Kaur – Labour MP for Southampton Test

Lincoln Jopp – Conservative MP for Spelthorne

Bobby Dean – Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington

Robin Swann – Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.