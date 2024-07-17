Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07 | Watch Again

17 July 2024, 21:51

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/07/24 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Satvir Kaur – Labour MP for Southampton Test
  • Lincoln Jopp – Conservative MP for Spelthorne
  • Bobby Dean – Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington
  • Robin Swann – Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

Keir Starmer faces a challenge over the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer seeks to stave off Labour backbench revolt over benefit cap with child poverty taskforce
A man has been shot dead in Kirkby

Man shot dead on residential street close to Liverpool training ground, as police launch murder investigation
Joe Biden has hinted he could step aside from the race against Donald Trump for the White House

Biden hints he could quit election race against Trump on medical advice, as top Democrat calls for him to stand down
The scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has deepened after footage showing former professional dancer James Jordan telling his celebrity partner Georgina Bouzova "kill you" surfaced on social media.

Strictly scandal deepens as footage showing ex-pro telling partner he will 'kill her' emerges
Liz Truss

Reference to Truss' 'disaster' mini-budget removed from King' Speech files after ex-PM complains to civil service chief
Police found "over a dozen" firearms at Crooks' home

Thomas Crooks' father 'called police on the day of the Trump rally shooting'

Cameron Jones left his dying fiancee Demi by the side of the road

Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving fiancee to die - before he later blames her for horror crash
Kim Johnson wants the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped

Labour MP calls for two-child benefit cap to be axed as she plans King's Speech amendment after policy retained
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/07 | Watch again

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Starmer promises ‘determined and patient’ rebuilding of politics after Charles delivers first King’s Speech