Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch again

20 November 2024, 21:30

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness Harriet Harman – former Leader of the Opposition and former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party
  • Jonathan Lis – journalist and political commentator
  • Lincoln Jopp – Conservative MP for Spelthorne
  • Mercy Muroki – journalist and presenter

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

