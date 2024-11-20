Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch again
20 November 2024, 21:30
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness Harriet Harman – former Leader of the Opposition and former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party
- Jonathan Lis – journalist and political commentator
- Lincoln Jopp – Conservative MP for Spelthorne
- Mercy Muroki – journalist and presenter
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.