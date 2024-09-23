Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 23/09/24

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Paymaster General and Labour MP for Torfaen

Dave Ward - General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union

Mike Tapp - Labour MP for Dover and Deal

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.