Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/09 | Watch Again

25 September 2024, 22:39

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 25/09/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Greg Hands – former Minister of State for Trade, and London, and former Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Kezia Dugdale – Associate Director of The Centre for Public Policy and former Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
  • Liam Halligan – economist, broadcaster and journalist
  • Christina Patterson – writer and broadcaster

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

