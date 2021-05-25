Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm
25 May 2021, 14:31
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from 8pm and you can watch it here.
Cross Question with Iain Dale – LBC’s hugely popular Wednesday night political debate programme – is being extended to three nights a week, Monday to Wednesday, 8pm to 9pm, from today!
Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey
- Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood
- Historian and journalist Simon Heffer
- Journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.