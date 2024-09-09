Cross Question with Simon Marks 09/09 | Watch Again

9 September 2024, 21:18

Watch Again: Cross Question with Simon Marks | 09/09/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Sir Alec Shelbrooke - Shadow transport minister and Conservative MP for Wetherby and Easingwold - who is a former defence minister.
  • Layla Moran - Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon - who speaks for the party on foreign affairs and international development.
  • Sir Trevor Phillips - Broadcaster - who is a former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
  • Ella Whelan - Columnist for Spiked Online.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

