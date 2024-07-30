Cross Question with Simon Marks 30/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Simon Marks 30/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Marks was joined by:

Dr Jeevun Sandher – Labour MP for Loughborough

Greg Smith – Shadow Transport and Shadow Business and Trade Minister, and Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire

Anna Mikhailova – Deputy Political Editor and columnist of the Mail on Sunday

Aggie Chambré – LBC’s Political Correspondent

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.