Cross Question with Simon Marks 30/07 | Watch Again
30 July 2024, 22:28
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Simon Marks was joined by:
- Dr Jeevun Sandher – Labour MP for Loughborough
- Greg Smith – Shadow Transport and Shadow Business and Trade Minister, and Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire
- Anna Mikhailova – Deputy Political Editor and columnist of the Mail on Sunday
- Aggie Chambré – LBC’s Political Correspondent
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.