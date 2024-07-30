Cross Question with Simon Marks 30/07 | Watch Again

30 July 2024, 22:28

Cross Question with Simon Marks 30/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Simon Marks was joined by:

  • Dr Jeevun Sandher – Labour MP for Loughborough
  • Greg Smith – Shadow Transport and Shadow Business and Trade Minister, and Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire
  • Anna Mikhailova – Deputy Political Editor and columnist of the Mail on Sunday
  • Aggie Chambré – LBC’s Political Correspondent

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

