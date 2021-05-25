Iain Dale has a question Dominic Cummings needs to be asked, and may be...

25 May 2021, 21:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Iain Dale revealed he has a question Dominic Cummings should answer and this MP set to question his revealed she might ask him it.

Ahead of Boris Johnson's former Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings facing questions on decisions taken during his time working in Government a Labour MP has said it would be interesting.

Speaking on Tuesday night's Cross Questions Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey said it wasn't a "great choice between Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson on the question of truthfulness."

Ms Long-Bailey revealed she would be one of the MPs on the committee questioning the former adviser to the PM.

She said going by the Twitter threads from the former Downing Street insider there would be "a lot of information coming out in the select committee."

Dominic Cummings is due to give what could be explosive evidence to MPs tomorrow about the government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

You can watch the full evidence from Dominic Cummings live on LBC and hear the events as they happen on LBC News.

Dominic Cummings will appear before the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee from 09:30 on Wednesday.

LBC's Iain Dale told Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey he had a question for the former adviser.

"Mr Cummings, you tweeted 53 tweets over the weekend, it's almost as if you weren't there, that you weren't the Prime Minister's strategic adviser.

"Do you bear no responsibility for any of the decisions that were made? Because you were effectively Deputy Prime Minister."

The Labour MP who will be questioning Cummings said it was a "good question," which she may ask him.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Cummings is set to give evidence to MPs on Wednesday

Analysis: Dominic Cummings' evidence could be explosive for PM
The new bill gives police the power to restrict protests

Reclaim These Streets to take the Met Police to court over protest ban
Five areas of England have returned to Covid-19 rates of over 100 for the first time in months

Covid cases spiral in parts of England amid confusion over transition
The place where George Floyd was murdered was the scene of gunfire on the first anniversary of his death

'Shots fired' near George Floyd Square on first anniversary of death
The drugs were discovered in Hasting and Newhaven, East Sussex

£80 million of cocaine found washed up on UK coast

Denise reflected on the past year

'We can’t be scared of progress': LBC's Denise Headley - a year since George Floyd murder
Oliver Dowden said he was "hopeful" Wembley would be at full capacity by 21 June

Government 'hopeful' Wembley will be full for Euro 2020 matches
Surge testing has been deployed in many areas seeing high levels of the Indian variant

The new Covid guidance explained: Can you travel to affected areas?
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'