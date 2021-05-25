Iain Dale has a question Dominic Cummings needs to be asked, and may be...

By EJ Ward

Iain Dale revealed he has a question Dominic Cummings should answer and this MP set to question his revealed she might ask him it.

Ahead of Boris Johnson's former Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings facing questions on decisions taken during his time working in Government a Labour MP has said it would be interesting.

Speaking on Tuesday night's Cross Questions Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey said it wasn't a "great choice between Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson on the question of truthfulness."

Ms Long-Bailey revealed she would be one of the MPs on the committee questioning the former adviser to the PM.

She said going by the Twitter threads from the former Downing Street insider there would be "a lot of information coming out in the select committee."

Dominic Cummings is due to give what could be explosive evidence to MPs tomorrow about the government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

You can watch the full evidence from Dominic Cummings live on LBC and hear the events as they happen on LBC News.

Dominic Cummings will appear before the joint Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee from 09:30 on Wednesday.

LBC's Iain Dale told Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey he had a question for the former adviser.

"Mr Cummings, you tweeted 53 tweets over the weekend, it's almost as if you weren't there, that you weren't the Prime Minister's strategic adviser.

"Do you bear no responsibility for any of the decisions that were made? Because you were effectively Deputy Prime Minister."

The Labour MP who will be questioning Cummings said it was a "good question," which she may ask him.