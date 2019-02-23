Kelsey Grammer's Brilliant Story On How He Got The Job Of Frasier In Cheers

Kelsey Grammer reveals that he didn't think he got the job as Fraiser in Cheers after failing to make others laugh during a reading.

Speaking to Steve Allen on In Conversation With..., the American actor said that he didn't think he got chosen to play Frasier in the sitcom Cheers after not getting "a single laugh" during a reading with two of the show's main actors.

"They flew me out to California and I read in front of about 10 people with Ted and Shelley," he said.

"I thought this could work, and then of course at the end of it I didn't get a single laugh."

Steve Allen interviews Kelsey Grammer in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But he revealed that after missing a number of messages from the show's executives, he had actually been picked.

Steve Allen replied: "Now that's what they say is a good showbiz story."

