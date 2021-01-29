After Ruby's employer held a private party in the workplace, she caught Covid. Can she claim?

29 January 2021, 07:39

By EJ Ward

During a weekly edition of the LBC Legal Hour with Daniel Barnett one listener called in with a shocking situation.

Ruby told lawyer Daniel that she works at a nursery, and pre-Christmas her employer held a private party for family and friends at her workplace.

She then revealed over the next week there was a Covid outbreak with staff and children falling ill with the virus.

Ruby said that when she was off sick her employer did not pay her for the days when she was self-isolating.

But, shockingly when she raised the issue with her employer pointing out it violated the Covid rules, her employed claimed it was fine.

Asking Daniel if she has any rights, Ruby reveals she was then suspended because she complained.

Watch the full video at the top of the page to see Daniel's expert reply. Or if you have a legal question you can contact the LBC Legal Hour here.

