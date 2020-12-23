Can the Government force you to have the coronavirus vaccine?

By Sam Sholli

Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains whether the Government can force you to have the coronavirus vaccine.

Daniel talks about whether the current law allows for compulsory vaccination and whether there's ever been compulsory vaccination in the UK.

He also discusses whether Parliament could pass legislation to compel vaccinations.

Daniel also breaks down whether there's truth in the rumour that the Government could use the Mental Health Act to section people who refuse to have the vaccine.