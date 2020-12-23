Can the Government force you to have the coronavirus vaccine?

23 December 2020, 15:06

By Sam Sholli

Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains whether the Government can force you to have the coronavirus vaccine.

Daniel talks about whether the current law allows for compulsory vaccination and whether there's ever been compulsory vaccination in the UK.

He also discusses whether Parliament could pass legislation to compel vaccinations.

Daniel also breaks down whether there's truth in the rumour that the Government could use the Mental Health Act to section people who refuse to have the vaccine.

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wednesday's figures are the highest number of cases recorded in the UK since mass testing began.

Latest Covid figures: UK breaks daily record for cases for second consecutive day
Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
Mr Hanock said the new strain is being investigated at Porton Down

Many more areas plunged into Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock will lay out what other areas are destined for Tier 4

Matt Hancock press conference LIVE: More areas expected to go into Tier 4
Lorries have been parked in Marsten Airport in Kent to relieve the M20

Testing begins for Kent lorry drivers amid warnings backlog could take days to clear
London has the highest R rate in the UK.

UK coronavirus R rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.3

Tony Blair urged the UK Government to accelerate its vaccination programme

Tony Blair calls for 'one dose vaccination strategy' amid spread of new strain
Flood warnings have been issued in the lead up to Christmas

UK weather: Christmas flooding predicted as 'danger to life' warning issued
People who have been to South Africa in the last two weeks have been ordered to quarantine

Two cases of ‘more transmissible’ Covid-19 variant linked to South Africa found in UK
This paramedic had a heartfelt plea

Paramedic's desperate plea for public to wear masks around emergency workers