LBC Legal Hour: A guide to opting out of NHS data sharing

29 May 2021, 13:28

Daniel Barnett

By Daniel Barnett

This is Barrister Daniel Barnett's guide on how to opt out of NHS data sharing.

A new service from NHS Digital updates the way that your GP surgery shares your GP records with the NHS centrally, for use in medical research and planning of healthcare services. Some people don't like the idea of their GP data being shared.

Anonymised patient data is used by NHS organisations and researchers to help run and improve health services. It's also used to research and develop cures for serious illnesses: for example it was critical in the University of Oxford’s  RECOVERY trial which identified that treatment with dexamethasone improves the chances of survival for people hospitalised with COVID-19.

Any data which identifies an individual is pseudonymised and then encrypted before it leaves your GP practice.

NHS Digital does not collect your name or where you live. Any other data that could identify you, such as NHS number, your postcode or your date of birth, is replaced with unique codes which are produced by de-identification software before the data is sent from your GP to NHS Digital.

How to opt-out

The first thing I want to emphasise is not to opt-out via a website that charges you money. Dozens of these have sprung up, containing terrifying and often inaccurate messaging about what might happen if your data is misused. Don't use them; they may be well meaning, but you can opt out yourself without paying anyone a fee.

The first way, known as a Type 1 opt-out, is to stop NHS Digital collecting your data in the first place. To do that, you have to opt-out with your GP practice. Type 1 opt-outs were introduced in 2013, and if you've already opted out, you don't need to do it again.

To do a Type 1 opt-out (that's the one that stops your GP surgery passing your data to NHS Digital) you just fill in a form - I've included a link to the hard copy of the form (which you can print and deliver by hand) in the notes below.

If you want to do this BEFORE the new software comes in on 1 July 2021, the NHS suggests you send in the form by 23 June 2021, to allow your surgery a week to process it.

If you opt-out later, that's no problem, and your surgery won't share any new information, but the information already passed to NHS Digital in pseudonymised form will continue to be used by them for analysis and research purposes.

The second type of opt out allows NHS Digital to collect your GP data and use it internally, but it stops NHS Digital from sharing that data with any other organisations, such as independent research bodies.

That could be something like the University of Oxford’s  RECOVERY trial, which I mentioned a few minutes ago. Strangely, this isn't called a Type 2 Opt-Out. Rather, it's called a National Data Opt-Out.

Notes

NHS Digitial Transparency Notice - https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/data-collections-and-data-sets/data-collections/general-practice-data-for-planning-and-research/transparency-notice#top

Opt-Out - hard copy form - https://nhs-prod.global.ssl.fastly.net/binaries/content/assets/website-assets/data-and-information/data-collections/general-practice-data-for-planning-and-research/type-1-opt-out-form.docx

National Data Opt-Out - hard copy form - https://assets.nhs.uk/nhsuk-cms/documents/Make_and_manage_your_choice_or_your_childs_choice_PDF_224kb.pdf

National Data Opt-Out - online form - https://your-data-matters.service.nhs.uk/

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duchess received her vaccine in London

'Hugely grateful': Duchess of Cambridge shares photo of her receiving coronavirus vaccine
A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

Sasha Johnson shooting: Man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder
Some of the money seized by officers

Met captures £5 million from criminals in force's largest ever seizure
Experts have urged caution over the June 21 relaxation date

Scientists urge caution over June 21 unlocking as daily Covid cases rise
Be neutral in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, teachers have been told

Be impartial in Israel-Palestine conflict, headteachers told after anti-Semitic incidents
The NHS has issued a warning over toy magnets

Toy magnets used in viral 'tongue piercing' craze should be banned, NHS warns
The Health Secretary committed a "minor" but undeliberate breach of the ministerial code by failing to declare that a family firm he held shares in won an NHS contract

Matt Hancock committed 'minor' breach of ministerial code over NHS contract
Burgess appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court where he was found guilty

'Monster' choirmaster convicted of abusing 13 children

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks

Jack Merritt's friend: Victims 'weren't protected' by employer in terror attacks
Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists

Rehabilitating extremists 'not impossible,' but requires change of approach, Maajid Nawaz insists