How Many Emojis Can Jacob Rees-Mogg Identify?

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari tested Jacob Rees-Mogg on which emojis he can recognise.

A story this week suggested that the use of emojis in emails and text messages is ruining youngsters' grasp of English.

The Tory MP insisted that "serious-minded people do not use emojis".

But how many of them did he understand?

Watch Nick Ferrari's Emoji Exam at the top of the page.