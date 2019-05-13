Jacob Rees-Mogg: Majority Of Tory Members I Speak To Are Voting For Brexit Party

13 May 2019, 09:56 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 10:30

Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that most of the members of Conservative Associations he speaks to are voting for the Brexit Party in the European Elections.

The prominent Brexiteer insists he will not be defecting to the party to join his sister Annunziata, but admitted he couldn't understand why Theresa May is remaining as Prime Minister.

"There was a report in today's newspaper that said that Mrs May doesn't want the humiliation of losing a vote of confidence amongst the national association chairmen, which would be unprecedented.

"I've never known the Tory Party in this position.

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Normally when you go and speak to Conservative Associations and you're not fully supportive of the leader of the party, whoever that leader happens to be, you're not the most popular person in the room.

"At the moment, nobody is saying anything supportive of the leader or of the leader's policy.

"The majority of the people at associations I'm addressing - and these are members of the party - tell me they're voting for the Brexit Party.

"I don't see how a leader can go on so removed from the support base of the party membership."

