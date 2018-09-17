Jacob Rees-Mogg Put On Spot Over Rejecting Debate With Lord Adonis

Jacob Rees-Mogg performed a U-turn and accepted Lord Adonis' challenge of a Brexit debate live on LBC.

The Labour peer challenged him to a duel on Britain's decision to leave the European Union, saying: "We should have this out. I'm going back to the 18th century because I always try to meet Jacob on common ground. I have issued a challenge to him for a duel."

The Brexiteer originally insisted he would not be taking part, but seemed to have a change of heart during Ring Rees-Mogg this morning.

Talking to Nick Ferrari about his decision to turn it down, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I thought the whole thing was silly, the idea of a duel.

"I may be old-fashioned, but I don't think duelling brings credit to anybody."

However, when pressed about why he wouldn't debate Lord Adonis, Mr Rees-Mogg changed his mind, saying: "I've debated Lord Adonis before. I'm always happy to debate people.

"I always welcome distinguished callers."

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

However, the powerful backbencher hit back at Lord Adonis' claim of the amount of money saved by Brexit was unfounded, adding: "He's very selective about what he quoted from my letter.

"I said there would be a £100billion Lord Adonis dividend if we scrapped HS2 and left the European Union. £40billion of that comes from leaving the European Union - and he ought to read the House of Lords explaining this.

"But the other £60billion comes from getting rid of HS2, his pet project, which is one of the biggest white elephants this country has ever embarked upon."