Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

24 June 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 09:31

Jacob Rees-Mogg is live in the LBC studio to answer your questions as the Conservative leadership contest is down to the final two.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been backing Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister, who had a difficult weekend after reports of an angry row with his girlfriend at their home.

What does the powerful backbencher think of the newspaper reports of Mr Johnson's private life?

Plus, there are sure to be questions on the other big issues of the day - a possible no-deal Brexit, a second referendum and a potential General Election.

Watch live from 9am at the top of the page.

