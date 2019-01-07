Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch Live NOW
7 January 2019, 07:26 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 09:01
As parliament returns to discuss Brexit, leading Leaver Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC to answer your questions.
Theresa May has a week to convince MPs to back her Brexit deal, but many Conservative MPs have expressed their opposition to it.
Has Jacob Rees-Mogg's position softened over the Christmas break? And is he confident that a no-deal Brexit could be a success?
You can put any question you want to the head of the pro-Brexit ERG group from 9am this morning. Watch it live here.