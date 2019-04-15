I'm Not Going To Vote For The Brexit Party, Says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted that he was not surprised by his sister's move but that he wouldn't vote for the Brexit party.

The sister of arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has been announced as the first candidate for Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party in the upcoming European elections.

At a launch event in Coventry last week, Annunziata Rees-Mogg addressed a crowd of supporters and said that it was not a decision she had taken lightly after years loyally supporting the Tories.

"We've got to rescue our democracy, we have got to show that the people of this country have a say in how we are run", she said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke during his 'Ring Rees-Mogg' fixture about his sister being announced as the party's first MEP candidate.

"My sister is much cleverer and more charismatic than I am...and is a great catch for the Brexit party - they are extremely lucky to have her."

Rees-Mogg also revealed that he was not surprised at his sister's announcement, indicating that the emergence of the Brexit party was owing to a body within Westminster frustrating the will of the people.

Rees-Mogg admitted that he would not vote for the Brexit party however, and that he would also vote accordingly in order to avoid voting against his sister.

Asked by Nick Ferrari if she stood in his home constituency whether he would vote for her the Tory Brexiteer said: "if she were standing in Somerset I would vote in London, and if she were standing in London I would vote in Somerset".

"I'm not going to vote against a member of my own family, but I'm not going to vote for the Brexit party", he revealed.