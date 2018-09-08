Obama To Blame For The Rise Of Trump, Says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg points to former President Obama for "creating the circumstances that allowed Donald Trump to come through".

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg says that Barack Obama should "look at himself" instead of putting blame directly on Donald Trump.

Speaking on LBC, the Conservative MP wondered whether the former President realised he was "part of the problem".

"He was part of the political elite that created the circumstances that allowed Donald Trump to come through," he said.

"Obama should look at himself and what he got wrong, rather than put all the blame on Trump.

"The situation had to be created and eight years of Obama might have helped."

Barack Obama delivers a speech in Illinois. Picture: PA

His comments come as Obama delivered a speech damning Donald Trump for "capitalising on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years."

The speech, to students at a university in Illinois, is said to have been the former President's biggest condemnation of Republicans in Washington, and the first time he has publicly criticised Trump by name in a speech.