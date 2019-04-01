Jacob Rees-Mogg Backs John Bercow As Next Tory Leader In April Fools' Day Prank

1 April 2019, 15:57

Jacob Rees-Mogg played an April Fools’ Day prank on Nick Ferrari… by backing Speaker John Bercow as next Conservative leader.

“I would have thought John Bercow would have been the best bet for us,” the Tory backbencher said during his LBC phone-in on Monday.

“John Bercow has shown he is able to get a majority in the House of Commons, that he is managing to keep it together.

“Historically, the Prime Minister is the person who commands a majority in the House of Commons.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg played an April Fools' Day joke on Nick Ferrari
Jacob Rees-Mogg played an April Fools' Day joke on Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

When Nick purposed he wasn’t going to get a serious answer, Mr Rees-Mogg responded: “What makes you feel that wasn’t a serious answer?”

Before quipping: “It is April Fools’ Day.”

Watch the hilarious moment above.

