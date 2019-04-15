Jacob Rees-Mogg Responds To David Lammy's Nazi Remark

Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed that he feels sorry for the Labour MP, after David Lammy's comment that comparing Brexiteers and Nazis was "not strong enough".

David Lammy has defended comparing some Tory Brexiteers to Nazis. The Labour MP for Tottenham and campaigner for a second Brexit referendum hit out at members of the European Research Group.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday Mr Lammy said that his previous comparison between Brexiteers and Nazis was “not strong enough."

"I would say that that wasn't strong enough. In 1938 there were allies who hatched a plan for Hitler to annex part of Czechoslovakia, and Churchill said no, and he stood alone.""We must not appease. We're in a situation now, and let me just be clear, I'm an ethnic minority."

In response to David Lammy's comments, Jacob Rees-Mogg said that he "feels sorry" for the Labour MP.

"He is a, normally serious, political figures, a perfectly sensible one...when people start saying things like this, you realise they have lost all sense of proportion", he says.

Challenged by Nick Ferrari on whether he had endorsed a line from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), Rees-Mogg claimed that he had simply re-tweeted something which was "part of the political conversation".

"To compare a group within the House of Commons to an organisation which killed six million Jewish people, and millions of others as well, is just senseless.

"It doesn’t do anything, it doesn’t help political debate, it's mere abuse that makes the person saying it look foolish and second-rate, rather than doing any damage to the people it’s leveraged against", Rees-Mogg said.