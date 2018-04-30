Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

30 April 2018, 08:04

It's been a difficult weekend for the government with the resignation of Amber Rudd - and you have the chance to call the top Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The bookies' favourite to be the next Prime Minister will be answering your questions live on LBC in the second edition of Ring Rees-Mogg.

He's sure to talk about Ms Rudd's resignation and the future of Theresa May - plus, whatever you want to ask him.

Last time around, he surprised many listeners by being very critical of the government over the Windrush scandal - really kickstarting the story that led to the Home Secretary quitting.

Whatever you want to ask him, this is your chance. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

